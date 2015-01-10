SYDNEY Jan 10 The fourth test between Australia and India ended in a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday with the hosts taking the series 2-0.

Australia declared their second innings closed at 251 for six before the start of play on the fifth and final day of the match, handing India a target of 349 for victory.

India rarely looked liked succeeding in their record run chase but batted through the day to avoid defeat, surviving a batting collapse in the final session to finish match at 252-7. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)