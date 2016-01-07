Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
SYDNEY Jan 7 The rain-hit third test between Australia and West Indies ended in a draw on the fifth and final day at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, leaving the hosts with a 2-0 series victory.
A draw was always the most likely result after all but 11 overs of day two and the entirety of days three and four were washed out, only the fifth time no play had been possible on two consecutive days of a test match in Australia.
West Indies resumed their first innings on 248 for seven and were bowled out for 330 to bring up lunch. David Warner scored an 82-ball century on his way to 122 not out to help Australia to 176 for two when the players shook hands on a draw.
Australia won the first test in Hobart by an innings and 212 runs before an equally dominant 177-run victory in the second test in Melbourne. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.