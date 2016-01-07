SYDNEY Jan 7 The rain-hit third test between Australia and West Indies ended in a draw on the fifth and final day at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, leaving the hosts with a 2-0 series victory.

A draw was always the most likely result after all but 11 overs of day two and the entirety of days three and four were washed out, only the fifth time no play had been possible on two consecutive days of a test match in Australia.

West Indies resumed their first innings on 248 for seven and were bowled out for 330 to bring up lunch. David Warner scored an 82-ball century on his way to 122 not out to help Australia to 176 for two when the players shook hands on a draw.

Australia won the first test in Hobart by an innings and 212 runs before an equally dominant 177-run victory in the second test in Melbourne. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)