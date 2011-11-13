(amends dateline)
* Roebuck dies aged 55
* Police confirm a "suicide" but no identity revealed
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 Peter Roebuck, former
captain of English county Somerset and one of the finest cricket
writers of his time, has been found dead at the age of 55 in his
hotel in South Africa, his employers said on Sunday.
Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Frederick van
Wyk confirmed a "cricket commentator committed suicide" late on
Saturday but would not disclose his identity until next of kin
had been informed.
"There was an incident around 9 p.m. on Saturday night when
a British citizen who is a cricket commentator committed suicide
by jumping from the sixth floor of his Claremont hotel. He died
on impact," van Wyk told Reuters.
Van Wyk declined to comment on reports that the police had
questioned Roebuck on Saturday and said they will "investigate
all the circumstances" around his death.
Roebuck, who scored more than 17,000 first class runs, was
instrumental in the departure of West Indians Viv Richards and
Joel Garner, as well as England captain Ian Botham, from
Somerset during his tempestuous reign as captain in the late
1980s.
After retiring from the game in 1991, Roebuck moved to
Australia and forged a career as a stylish and strongly
opinionated cricket writer for the Sydney Morning Herald,
Melbourne's the Age and latterly the hugely popular Cricinfo
website.
"Peter was a wonderful writer who was the bard of summer for
cricket-loving Australians," said Ian Fuge, the Herald's
managing editor of sport.
"He was also an extraordinary bloke who will be sorely
missed."
Roebuck, whose straw hat made him instantly recognisable in
the press box, was in Cape Town covering Australia's test series
against South Africa.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Ken Borland; Editing by
Amlan Chakraborty and Alastair Himmer)
