MELBOURNE, June 10 Australia opening batsman Chris Rogers will go into the Ashes series short of match fitness after being ruled out for a second consecutive test against West Indies due to concussion.

Rogers missed the opening match in Dominica after being struck on the helmet by a ball in training and team doctor Peter Brukner said he had not recovered sufficiently to be selected for the second and final test in Kingston starting on Thursday.

After finishing in Jamaica, Australia head to England for the five-test Ashes series, starting with the first match in Cardiff on July 8.

"Chris has improved but he is still not 100 percent so we are restricting his training (and) therefore he is unavailable for selection for the second test," Brukner said on Cricket Australia's (CA) website (www.cricket.com.au).

"While most concussions resolve within a week there is a significant number who remain symptomatic and require a longer period of recovery.

"Unfortunately Chris is in this category. We will continue to monitor his progress and hopefully it will not be too long before he is back to full training."

Shaun Marsh batted in the 37-year-old's place in the nine-wicket win in Dominica, scoring 19 and 13 not out.

Selectors have yet to name a team but left-hander Marsh is likely to retain his place, despite his limited contribution in the first test.

While Australia trounced the hosts in three days at Windsor Park their traditional struggles against spin continued.

West Indies legspinner Devendra Bishoo capturing six wickets in the first innings, including three top order batsmen.

One of Bishoo's victims was Steven Smith, considered one of Australia's best players of spin. Smith said he hoped Australia's top six batsmen would handle the conditions better at Sabina Park.

"I think it's always quite hard coming from Australia to play over here where guys are able to get the ball out of the front of the hand and still get a lot of spin," he wrote in a column on CA's website.

"I guess that's traditionally what we're not used to being from Australia. But I think the guys are learning how to play in these conditions.

"Obviously it didn't go to plan with the top order but I think that's one thing we'll continue to address and hopefully the top six are the guys in the runs during the next test." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)