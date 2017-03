SYDNEY, Nov 13 Factbox on the one-day series between Australia and South Africa, which begins in Perth on Friday: - - - - FIXTURES (all matches start at 0320 GMT) Nov 14 First ODI WACA, Perth Nov 16 Second ODI WACA, Perth Nov 19 Third ODI Manuka Oval, Canberra Nov 21 Fourth ODI Melbourne Cricket Ground Nov 23 Fifth ODI Sydney Cricket Ground - - - - AUSTRALIA World ranking: third Captain: Michael Clarke Coach: Darren Lehmann Squad (for first two matches): Clarke, George Bailey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Shane Watson. - - Matches in 2014 (Played: 13 Won: 9 Lost: 4) Jan 14 England Melbourne Won (Six wickets) Jan 17 England Brisbane Won (One wicket) Jan 19 England Sydney Won (Seven wickets) Jan 24 England Perth Lost (57 runs) Jan 26 England Adelaide Won (Five runs) Aug 25 Zimbabwe Harare Won (198 runs) Aug 27 S. Africa Harare Lost (Seven wickets) Aug 31 Zimbabwe Harare Lost (Three wickets) Sept 2 S. Africa Harare Won (62 runs) Sept 6 S. Africa Harare Lost (Six wickets) Oct 7 Pakistan Sharjah Won (93 runs) Oct 10 Pakistan Dubai Won (Five wickets) Oct 12 Pakistan Abu Dhabi Won (One run) - - - - SOUTH AFRICA World ranking: second Captain: AB de Villiers Coach: Russell Domingo Squad: De Villiers, Hashim Amla, Kyle Abbott, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Farhaan Behardien, Ryan McLaren, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Marchant de Lange, Wayne Parnell, Robin Peterson, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn. - - Matches in 2014 (Played: 14 Won: 11 Lost: 2 No result: 1) Jul 6 Sri Lanka Colombo Won (75 runs) Jul 9 Sri Lanka Pallekele Lost (87 runs) Jul 12 Sri Lanka Hambantota Won (82 runs) Aug 17 Zimbabwe Bulawayo Won (93 runs) Aug 19 Zimbabwe Bulawayo Won (61 runs) Aug 21 Zimbabwe Bulawayo Won (Seven wickets) Aug 27 Australia Harare Won (Seven wickets) Aug 29 Zimbabwe Harare Won (61 runs) Sept 2 Australia Harare Lost (62 runs) Sept 4 Zimbabwe Harare Won (63 runs) Sept 6 Australia Harare Won (Six wickets) Oct 21 New Zealand Mt Maunganui Won (Six wickets) Oct 24 New Zealand Mt Maunganui Won (72 runs) Oct 27 New Zealand Hamilton No result (rain) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)