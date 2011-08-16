HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Aug 16 Scoreboard after
Sri Lanka innings in third one-day international against
Australia at Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka
U Tharanga c Haddin b Bollinger 111
T Dilshan c M Hussey b Bollinger 55
K Sangakkara lbw b Bollinger 49
D Chandimal c Clarke b Bollinger 4
M Jayawardene c M Hussey b Watson 36
C Silva c Smith b Lee 9
J Mendis lbw b Johnson 1
N Kulasekara c M Hussey b Johnson 4
S Eranga b Watson 2
L Malinga not out 1
Extras (lb-4, w-10) 14
Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 286
Fall of wickets: 1-139, 2-220, 3-224, 4-230, 5-252, 6-255,
7-276, 8-284, 9-286
Did not bat: A Mendis.
Bowling: Lee 10-0-47-1, Bollinger 10-0-42-4 (w-5), Johnson
9-0-45-2 (w-1), Watson 9-0-58-2 (w-2), Doherty 5-0-41-0, D
Hussey 5-0-34-0 (w-2), Smith 2-0-15-0.
Australia lead five-match series 2-0
