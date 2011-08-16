HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Aug 16 Scoreboard in the
third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Australia at
the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka innings
U.Tharanga c Haddin b Bollinger 111
T.Dilshan c M.Hussey b Bollinger 55
K.Sangakkara lbw b Bollinger 49
D.Chandimal c Clarke b Bollinger 4
M.Jayawardene c M Hussey b Watson 36
C.Silva c Smith b Lee 9
J. Mendis lbw b Johnson 1
N.Kulasekara c M.Hussey b Johnson 4
S.Eranga b Watson 2
L.Malinga not out 1
Extras (lb-4 w-10) 14
Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 286
Fall of wickets: 1-139 2-220 3-224 4-230 5-252 6-255 7-276
8-284 9-286.
Did not bat: A Mendis.
Bowling: Lee 10-0-47-1, Bollinger 10-0-42-4 (5w), Johnson
9-0-45-2 (1w), Watson 9-0-58-2 (2w), Doherty 5-0-41-0, D Hussey
5-0-34-0 (2w), Smith 2-0-15-0.
Australia innings
S.Watson c Jayawardene b Malinga 5
B.Haddin b Eranga 5
R.Ponting c and b Eranga 22
M.Clarke c Jayawardene b Malinga 46
M.Hussey c sub (S.Randiv) b Malinga 63
D.Hussey b A.Mendis 8
S.Smith run out 18
M.Johnson c Chandimal b Kulasekara 1
B.Lee not out 14
X.Doherty b Malinga 2
D. Bollinger b Malinga 4
Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-1 w-9) 20
Total (all out, 44.2 overs) 208
Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-18 3-53 4-123 5-138 6-183 7-183 8-189
9-198 10-208.
Bowling: Malinga 8.2-2-28-5 (1b 4w), Kulasekara 10-1-50-1,
Eranga 7-0-38-2 (5w), Dilshan 10-0-39-0, J Mendis 1-0-5-0,
A.Mendis 8-0-38-1.
Result: Sri Lanka won by 78 runs.
