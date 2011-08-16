HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Aug 16 Scoreboard in the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka innings U.Tharanga c Haddin b Bollinger 111 T.Dilshan c M.Hussey b Bollinger 55 K.Sangakkara lbw b Bollinger 49 D.Chandimal c Clarke b Bollinger 4 M.Jayawardene c M Hussey b Watson 36 C.Silva c Smith b Lee 9 J. Mendis lbw b Johnson 1 N.Kulasekara c M.Hussey b Johnson 4 S.Eranga b Watson 2 L.Malinga not out 1 Extras (lb-4 w-10) 14 Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 286

Fall of wickets: 1-139 2-220 3-224 4-230 5-252 6-255 7-276 8-284 9-286.

Did not bat: A Mendis.

Bowling: Lee 10-0-47-1, Bollinger 10-0-42-4 (5w), Johnson 9-0-45-2 (1w), Watson 9-0-58-2 (2w), Doherty 5-0-41-0, D Hussey 5-0-34-0 (2w), Smith 2-0-15-0.

Australia innings S.Watson c Jayawardene b Malinga 5 B.Haddin b Eranga 5 R.Ponting c and b Eranga 22 M.Clarke c Jayawardene b Malinga 46 M.Hussey c sub (S.Randiv) b Malinga 63 D.Hussey b A.Mendis 8 S.Smith run out 18 M.Johnson c Chandimal b Kulasekara 1 B.Lee not out 14 X.Doherty b Malinga 2 D. Bollinger b Malinga 4 Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-1 w-9) 20 Total (all out, 44.2 overs) 208

Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-18 3-53 4-123 5-138 6-183 7-183 8-189 9-198 10-208.

Bowling: Malinga 8.2-2-28-5 (1b 4w), Kulasekara 10-1-50-1, Eranga 7-0-38-2 (5w), Dilshan 10-0-39-0, J Mendis 1-0-5-0, A.Mendis 8-0-38-1.

Result: Sri Lanka won by 78 runs.

(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the news link below:

for all sports stories