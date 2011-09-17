COLOMBO, Sept 17 Scoreboard at tea on the second
day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Australia
on Saturday.
Australia first innings: (overnight 235-5)
S Watson c Dilshan b Eranga 8
P Hughes b Lakmal 0
S Marsh b Herath 81
R Ponting c P Jayawardene b Lakmal 48
M Clarke c P Jayawardene b Eranga 6
M Hussey b Eranga 118
B Haddin c P Jayawardene b Eranga 35
M Johnson c Herath b Welegedera 8
P Siddle c Paranavitana b Welegedara 0
T Copeland c M Jayawardene b Welegedara 1
N Lyon not out 3
Extras: (lb-4, nb-3, w-1) 8
Total: (all out, 104.3 overs) 316
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-22, 3-101, 4-120, 5-190, 6-265,
7-293, 8-293, 9-295
Bowling: Welegedera 21-6-75-3, Lakmal 21-3-60-2 (nb-3),
Eranga 23.3-6-65-4 (w-1), Herath 27-5-78-1, Dilshan 12-0-34-0
Sri Lanka first innings:
T Paranavitana not out 40
L Thirimanne b Siddle 28
K Sangakkara not out 18
Extras: 0
Total: (one wicket, 33 overs) 86
Fall of wicket: 1-56
To bat: M Jayawardene, T Dilshan, A Mathews, P Jayawardene,
R Herath, C Welegedara, S Eranga, S Lakmal
Bowling: Copeland 6-2-11-0, Siddle 7-2-17-1, Johnson
6-0-28-0, Watson 6-4-6-0, Lyon 8-0-24-0
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0.
