COLOMBO, Sept 17 Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Saturday.

Australia first innings: (overnight 235-5) S Watson c Dilshan b Eranga 8 P Hughes b Lakmal 0 S Marsh b Herath 81 R Ponting c P Jayawardene b Lakmal 48 M Clarke c P Jayawardene b Eranga 6 M Hussey b Eranga 118 B Haddin c P Jayawardene b Eranga 35 M Johnson c Herath b Welegedera 8 P Siddle c Paranavitana b Welegedara 0 T Copeland c M Jayawardene b Welegedara 1 N Lyon not out 3 Extras: (lb-4, nb-3, w-1) 8 Total: (all out, 104.3 overs) 316

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-22, 3-101, 4-120, 5-190, 6-265, 7-293, 8-293, 9-295

Bowling: Welegedera 21-6-75-3, Lakmal 21-3-60-2 (nb-3), Eranga 23.3-6-65-4 (w-1), Herath 27-5-78-1, Dilshan 12-0-34-0

Sri Lanka first innings: T Paranavitana not out 40 L Thirimanne b Siddle 28 K Sangakkara not out 18 Extras: 0 Total: (one wicket, 33 overs) 86

Fall of wicket: 1-56

To bat: M Jayawardene, T Dilshan, A Mathews, P Jayawardene, R Herath, C Welegedara, S Eranga, S Lakmal

Bowling: Copeland 6-2-11-0, Siddle 7-2-17-1, Johnson 6-0-28-0, Watson 6-4-6-0, Lyon 8-0-24-0

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0. (Editing by John O'Brien; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)