Cricket-India declare first innings on 687-6
Feb 10 Hosts India piled up 687 for six before declaring their first innings after tea on day two of their one-off test against Bangladesh at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.
KANDY Aug 10 Scoreboard at the end of the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and Australia at Pallakele Stadium on Wednesday. Australia won by seven wickets.
SRI LANKA
U Tharanga b Doherty 34
T Dilshan c Bollinger b D Hussey 29
K Sangakkara c Smith b Johnson 16
M Jayawardene c Haddin b Johnson 3
D Chandimal c Clarke b Bollinger 12
A Mathews c Watson b Johnson 15
J Mendis b Johnson 2
S Randiv c Doherty b Johnson 41
N Kulasekara c M Hussey b Lee 34
A Mendis b Johnson 0
S Lakmal not out 0
Extras: (lb-3, w-2) 5
Total: (all out, 41.1 overs) 191
Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-76, 3-80, 4-89, 5-101, 6-112, 7-117, 8-177, 9-177, 10-191.
Bowling: Lee 7.1-0-33-1 (w-1), Bollinger 7-1-34-1 (w-1), Watson 2-0-12-0, Doherty 10-1-48-1, D Hussey 2-0-12-1, Johnson 10-1-31-6, Smith 3-0-18-0.
AUSTRALIA
S Watson c Jayawardene b Randiv 69
B Haddin b Mendis 12
R Ponting b Randiv 53
M Clarke not out 53
M Hussey not out 2
Extras: (lb-1, w-2) 3
Total: (three wickets, 38.1 overs) 192
Fall of wickets: 1-59, 2-81, 3-182.
Did not bat: D Hussey, S Smith, M Johnson, B Lee, X Doherty, D Bollinger.
Bowling: Kulasekara 5-1-21-0, Lakmal 5-0-39-0 (w-1), A Mendis 6-0-32-1, Randiv 8.1-0-44-2, J Mendis 9-0-37-0, Dilshan 5-1-18-0 (w-1).
* Hosts post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at tea)
* Azhar quits as one-day captain after heavy defeat in Australia