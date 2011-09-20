COLOMBO, Sept 20 Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Tuesday.

Australia first innings: 316

Sri Lanka first innings: 473

Australia second innings: (overnight 209-3) S Watson lbw b Herath 21 P Hughes c Thirimanne b Herath 126 S Marsh c Thirimanne b Herath 18 R Ponting c M Jayawardene b Herath 28 M Clarke not out 71 M Hussey not out 21 Extras: (b-1, lb-9, nb-3, w-5) 18 Total: (for four wickets, 93 overs) 303

Fall of wickets: 1-62 2-122 3-188 4-220

Still to bat: B Haddin, M Johnson, P Siddle, T Copeland, N Lyon

Bowling (to date): Eranga 13-1-52-0 (5w, 1nb), Lakmal 15-2-51-0 (2nb), Welegedara 18-3-64-0, Herath 35-8-91-4, Dilshan 12-0-35-0

Australia lead the three match series 1-0