COLOMBO, Sept 20 Scoreboard at lunch on the
fifth day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and
Australia on Tuesday.
Australia first innings: 316
Sri Lanka first innings: 473
Australia second innings: (overnight 209-3)
S Watson lbw b Herath 21
P Hughes c Thirimanne b Herath 126
S Marsh c Thirimanne b Herath 18
R Ponting c M Jayawardene b Herath 28
M Clarke not out 71
M Hussey not out 21
Extras: (b-1, lb-9, nb-3, w-5) 18
Total: (for four wickets, 93 overs) 303
Fall of wickets: 1-62 2-122 3-188 4-220
Still to bat: B Haddin, M Johnson, P Siddle, T Copeland, N
Lyon
Bowling (to date): Eranga 13-1-52-0 (5w, 1nb), Lakmal
15-2-51-0 (2nb), Welegedara 18-3-64-0, Herath 35-8-91-4, Dilshan
12-0-35-0
Australia lead the three match series 1-0
(Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this
story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)