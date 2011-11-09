CAPE TOWN, Nov 9 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the first test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Wednesday.

Australia first innings S. Watson c Kallis b Steyn 3 P. Hughes c Boucher b Philander 9 S. Marsh lbw b Steyn 44 R. Ponting lbw b Steyn 8 M. Clarke not out 107 M. Hussey c Boucher b Morkel 1 B. Haddin c Prince b Steyn 5 M. Johnson c Morkel b Philander 20 R. Harris c Morkel b Philander 5 P. Siddle not out 0 Extras (b-5, lb-3, nb-3, w-1) 12 Total (eight wickets; 55 overs) 214

Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-13 3-40 4-143 5-158 6-163 7-202 8-214

Still to bat: N. Lyon,

Bowling (to date): Steyn 14-4-31-4, Philander 16-2-54-3 (nb-3, w-1), Morkel 13-2-58-1, Tahir 6-1-26-0, Kallis 6-0-37-0.

(Reporting by Ken Borland; editing by Tom Pilcher)