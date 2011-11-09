CAPE TOWN, Nov 9 Scoreboard at the close on the
first day of the first test between South Africa and Australia
at Newlands on Wednesday.
Australia first innings
S. Watson c Kallis b Steyn 3
P. Hughes c Boucher b Philander 9
S. Marsh lbw b Steyn 44
R. Ponting lbw b Steyn 8
M. Clarke not out 107
M. Hussey c Boucher b Morkel 1
B. Haddin c Prince b Steyn 5
M. Johnson c Morkel b Philander 20
R. Harris c Morkel b Philander 5
P. Siddle not out 0
Extras (b-5, lb-3, nb-3, w-1) 12
Total (eight wickets; 55 overs) 214
Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-13 3-40 4-143 5-158 6-163 7-202 8-214
Still to bat: N. Lyon,
Bowling (to date): Steyn 14-4-31-4, Philander 16-2-54-3
(nb-3, w-1), Morkel 13-2-58-1, Tahir 6-1-26-0, Kallis 6-0-37-0.
