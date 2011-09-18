COLOMBO, Sept 18 Scoreboard at tea on day three of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday.

Australia first innings: 316 (M. Hussey 118)

Sri Lanka first innings: (overnight 166-2) T Paranavitana c Ponting b Johnson 46 L Thirimanne b Siddle 28 K Sangakkara c Haddin b Siddle 79 M Jayawardene c Haddin b Watson 51 T Dilshan c Haddin b Copeland 83 A Mathews not out 42 P Jayawardene not out 5 Extras: (b-1, lb-2) 3 Total: (five wickets, 121 overs) 337

Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-97, 3-198, 4-210, 5-331

To bat: R Herath, C Welegedara, S Eranga, S Lakmal

Bowling (to date): Copeland 25-7-61-1, Siddle 20-5-58-2, Johnson 25-5-86-1, Watson 21-7-46-1, Lyon 26-3-64-0, Hussey 2-1-5-0, Ponting 2-0-14-0

