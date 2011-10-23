PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Scoreboard after the second one-day international between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

South Africa innings H. Amla c & b Bollinger 0 G. Smith c Haddin b Smith 57 J. Kallis run out 76 J. Duminy c Smith b Bollinger 56 F. du Plessis st Haddin b Doherty 12 D. Miller c Haddin b Cummins 59 M. Boucher not out 13 J. Botha not out 2 Extras (b 9, lb 12, w 7) 28 Total (for six wickets; 50 overs) 303

Did not bat: M. Morkel, L. Tsotsobe, D. Steyn.

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-142 3-143 4-157 5-264 6-300

Bowling: Bollinger 10-0-64-2 (2w), Johnson 10-0-56-0 (1w), Cummins 10-1-73-1 (1w), Watson 3.5-0-20-0, Doherty 10-0-43-1, Clarke 0.1-0-2-0 (1w), Smith 6-0-24-1.

Australia innings D. Warner c Boucher b Morkel 74 R. Ponting c du Plessis b Tsotsobe 10 M. Clarke c Smith b Morkel 1 M. Hussey run out (Botha/Boucher) 37 S. Smith c Duminy b Morkel 26 S. Watson c Botha b Tsotsobe 15 B. Haddin c du Plessis b Steyn 13 M. Johnson b Botha 9 X. Doherty c Duminy b Steyn 10 D. Bollinger c Duminy b Morkel 6 P. Cummins not out 11 Extras (b 5, lb 4, w 2) 11 Total (all out; 50 overs) 223

Fall of wickets: 1-34 2-37 3-108 4-133 5-156 6-175 7-190 8-191 9-200 10-223

Bowling: Steyn 10-0-57-2 (1w), Tsotsobe 8-0-32-2, Morkel 10-2-22-4, Botha 10-0-42-1, Kallis 7-0-32-0 (1w), Duminy 5-0-19-0.

Result: South Africa won by 80 runs

The three match series is level 1-1

Man of the match: Morne Morkel (South Africa)

(Compiled by Jason Humphries in Durban; editing by Toby Davis.)