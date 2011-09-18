UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli double ton leads India's Hyderabad run feast
* India first team to post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at close)
COLOMBO, Sept 18 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday:
Australia first innings 316 (M Hussey 118)
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 166-2)
T Paranavitana c Ponting b Johnson 46
L Thirimanne b Siddle 28
K Sangakkara c Haddin b Siddle 79
M Jayawardene c Haddin b Watson 51
T Dilshan c Haddin b Copeland 83
A Mathews not out 85
P Jayawardene c Clarke b Copeland 47
S Eranga not out 5
Extras: (b-1, lb-2, nb-1) 4
Total: (six wickets, 155 overs) 428
Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-97, 3-198, 4-210. 5-331, 6-412.
To bat: R Herath, C Welegedara, S Lakmal.
Bowling: Copeland 33-10-70-2, Siddle 27-7-76-2 (nb-1), Johnson 33-6-116-1, Watson 24-7-53-1, Lyon 34-5-91-0, Hussey 2-1-5-0, Ponting 2-0-14-0.
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0.
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday in Centurion, South Africa Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Sandun Weerakkody, Dha
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 356-3) L. Rahul b Ahmed 2 M. Vijay b T. Islam 108 C. Pujara c Rahim b M. Hasan 83 V. Kohli lbw b T. Islam 204 A. Rahane c M. Ha