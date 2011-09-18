COLOMBO, Sept 18 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday:

Australia first innings 316 (M Hussey 118)

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 166-2)

T Paranavitana c Ponting b Johnson 46

L Thirimanne b Siddle 28

K Sangakkara c Haddin b Siddle 79

M Jayawardene c Haddin b Watson 51

T Dilshan c Haddin b Copeland 83

A Mathews not out 85

P Jayawardene c Clarke b Copeland 47

S Eranga not out 5

Extras: (b-1, lb-2, nb-1) 4

Total: (six wickets, 155 overs) 428

Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-97, 3-198, 4-210. 5-331, 6-412.

To bat: R Herath, C Welegedara, S Lakmal.

Bowling: Copeland 33-10-70-2, Siddle 27-7-76-2 (nb-1), Johnson 33-6-116-1, Watson 24-7-53-1, Lyon 34-5-91-0, Hussey 2-1-5-0, Ponting 2-0-14-0.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0.

