COLOMBO, Sept 19 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Monday.

Australia first innings 316

Sri Lanka first innings 473 (overnight 428-6) T. Paranavitana c Ponting b Johnson 46 L. Thirimanne b Siddle 28 K. Sangakkara c Haddin b Siddle 79 M. Jayawardene c Haddin b Watson 51 T. Dilshan c Haddin b Copeland 83 A. Mathews not out 105 P. Jayawardene c Clarke b Copeland 47 S. Eranga b Siddle 12 R. Herath lbw b Siddle 3 C. Welegedara run out 1 S. Lakmal b Johnson 13 Extras: (b-1 lb-2 nb-2) 5 Total: (all out; 174 overs) 473

Fall of wickets: 1-56 2-97 3-198 4-210 5-331 6-412 7-436 8-444 9-450 10-473

Bowling: Copeland 40-10-93-2, Siddle 35-8-91-4 (2nb), Johnson 35-6-122-2, Watson 26-8-54-1, Lyon 34-5-91-0, Hussey 2-1-5-0, Ponting 2-0-14-0

Australia second innings S. Watson lbw b Herath 21 P. Hughes not out 122 S. Marsh c Thirimanne b Herath 18 R. Ponting c M Jayawardene b Herath 28 M. Clarke not out 8 Extras: (lb-7, w-5) 12 Total: (for three wickets; 68 overs) 209

Fall of wickets: 1-62 2-122 3-188

Still to bat: M. Hussey, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, T. Copeland, N. Lyon

Bowling (to date): Eranga 8-0-42-0 (1w), Lakmal 10-1-31-0, Welegedara 14-3-46-0, Herath 26-7-54-3, Dilshan 10-0-29-0.

Australia lead the three match series 1-0