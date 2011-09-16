UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Weerakkody b Lakmal 109 H. Amla c K. Mendis b Madushanka 154 F. du Plessis c Lakmal b Madushanka 41 A. de Villiers c Kumara b Vandersay 14 J. Duminy c Dickwella