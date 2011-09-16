COLOMBO, Sept 16 Scoreboard at the close on the
first day of the third and final cricket test between Sri Lanka
and Australia on Friday.
Australia first innings
S Watson c Dilshan b Eranga 8
P Hughes b Lakmal 0
S Marsh b Herath 81
R Ponting c P Jayawardene b Lakmal 48
M Clarke c P Jayawardene b Eranga 6
M Hussey not out 63
B Haddin not out 21
Extras: (lb-4, nb-3, w-1) 8
Total: (five wickets, 81.2 overs) 235
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-22, 3-101, 4-120, 5-190.
To bat: M Johnson, P Siddle, T Copeland, N Lyon.
Bowling: Welegedara 15-4-51-0, Lakmal 16.2-3-39-2 (nb-3),
Eranga 18-5-52-2 (w-1), Herath 22-4-60-1, Dilshan 10-0-29-0
