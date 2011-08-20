COLOMBO, August 20 Scoreboard at the end of the
fourth one-day international between Sri Lanka and Australia at
the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.
Sri Lanka innings
U. Tharanga b Lee 8
T. Dilshan c Haddin b Bollinger 12
K. Sangakkara c Lee b Doherty 31
M. Jayawardene c and b Lee 53
C. Silva lbw b Doherty 0
A. Mathews st Haddin b Doherty 6
N. Kulasekara lbw b Watson 7
S. Eranga c Bollinger b Lee 1
S. Prasanna lbw b Doherty 0
L. Malinga b Lee 0
A. Mendis not out 0
Extras: (lb 10 w 4) 14
Total: (all out, 38.4 overs) 132
Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-24 3-95 4-95 5-101 6-118 7-128 8-132
9-132
Bowling: Lee 6.4-1-15-4, Bollinger 7-0-28-1 (1w), Johnson
8-0-31-0 (1w), Watson 7-0-20-1, Doherty 10-0-28-4 (2w).
Australia innings
S. Watson c Mendis b Malinga 12
S. Marsh c Sangakkara b Prasanna 70
R. Ponting c Prasanna b Malinga 0
M. Clarke not out 38
M. Hussey c Sangakkara b Prasanna 0
D. Hussey b Prasanna 0
B. Haddin not out 5
Extras: (lb-6 w-2) 8
Total: (for five wickets, 28 overs) 133
Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-26 3-123 4-123 5-123
Did not bat: M. Johnson, B. Lee, X. Doherty, D. Bollinger.
Bowling: Malinga 7-2-18-2, Mendis 7-0-31-0 (1w), Dilshan
2-0-17-0, Kulasekara 2-0-13-0, Eranga 4-0-16-0 (1w), Prasanna
6-1-32-3.
Result: Australia won by five wickets
(Editing by Toby Davis)