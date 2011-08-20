COLOMBO, August 20 Scoreboard at the end of the fourth one-day international between Sri Lanka and Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

Sri Lanka innings U. Tharanga b Lee 8 T. Dilshan c Haddin b Bollinger 12 K. Sangakkara c Lee b Doherty 31 M. Jayawardene c and b Lee 53 C. Silva lbw b Doherty 0 A. Mathews st Haddin b Doherty 6 N. Kulasekara lbw b Watson 7 S. Eranga c Bollinger b Lee 1 S. Prasanna lbw b Doherty 0 L. Malinga b Lee 0 A. Mendis not out 0 Extras: (lb 10 w 4) 14 Total: (all out, 38.4 overs) 132

Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-24 3-95 4-95 5-101 6-118 7-128 8-132 9-132

Bowling: Lee 6.4-1-15-4, Bollinger 7-0-28-1 (1w), Johnson 8-0-31-0 (1w), Watson 7-0-20-1, Doherty 10-0-28-4 (2w).

Australia innings S. Watson c Mendis b Malinga 12 S. Marsh c Sangakkara b Prasanna 70 R. Ponting c Prasanna b Malinga 0 M. Clarke not out 38 M. Hussey c Sangakkara b Prasanna 0 D. Hussey b Prasanna 0 B. Haddin not out 5 Extras: (lb-6 w-2) 8 Total: (for five wickets, 28 overs) 133

Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-26 3-123 4-123 5-123

Did not bat: M. Johnson, B. Lee, X. Doherty, D. Bollinger.

Bowling: Malinga 7-2-18-2, Mendis 7-0-31-0 (1w), Dilshan 2-0-17-0, Kulasekara 2-0-13-0, Eranga 4-0-16-0 (1w), Prasanna 6-1-32-3.

Result: Australia won by five wickets

