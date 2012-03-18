Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
March 18 Scoreboard from Sunday's second One-Day International between West Indies and Australia at Kingstown, St Vincent.
Australia innings S. Watson c (sub) Bishoo b Sammy 25 D. Warner b Roach 13 P. Forrest c Sammy b Roach 0 M. Hussey c Baugh b Narine 24 D. Hussey b Narine 37 G. Bailey c Samuels b DJ Bravo 21 D. Christian run out 6 M. Wade c Pollard b Narine 3 B. Lee not out 11 C. McKay st Baugh b Narine 6 X. Doherty not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-3 w-2 nb-1) 8 Total (for nine wickets, 40 overs) 154
Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-19 3-46 4-77 5-109 6-121 7-136 8-136 9-154
Bowling: Roach 8-3-23-2 (nb-1), D.J. Bravo 6-0-30-1 (w-1), Sammy 4-0-19-1, Russell 6-0-14-0, Narine 8-1-27-4, Pollard 4-0-18-0, Samuels 4-0-18-0 (w-1)
West Indies innings (target: 158 from 40 overs) K. Powell lbw b Lee 0 J. Charles run out 26 M. Samuels b Watson 20 Darren Bravo b Doherty 16 Dwayne Bravo run out 30 K. Pollard not out 47 C. Baugh not out 18 Extras (b-4 w-2) 6 Total (for five wickets, 38.2 overs) 163
Did not bat: A. Russell, D. Sammy, S. Narine, K. Roach
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-42 3-67 4-74 5-138
Bowling: Lee 8-1-37-1, McKay 8-2-16-0, Shane Watson 7-1-28-1 (w-1), D. Hussey 3-0-13-0 (w-1), D. Christian 5-0-26-0, X. Doherty 7.2-0-39-1
Result: West Indies won by five wickets with 10 balls to spare (D/L method)
Five-match series tied 1-1
Man of the match: Sunil Narine (West Indies)
