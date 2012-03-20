March 20 Scoreboard from Tuesday's third one-day international between West Indies and Australia at Kingstown, St Vincent.

Australia innings S.Watson run out 10 D.Warner c Pollard b Sammy 37 M.Wade b Narine 2 G.Bailey c Dwayne Bravo b Samuels 59 M.Hussey st Baugh b Samuels 67 D.Hussey b Roach 15 D.Christian lbw b Narine 12 B.Lee b Roach 0 C.McKay c Baugh b Narine 0 X.Doherty run out 0 N.Lyon not out 4 Extras (b-4 lb-6 w-3 nb-1) 14 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 220

Fall of wickets: 1-34 2-38 3-58 4-170 5-202 6-202 7-203 8-208 9-208 10-220

Bowling: Roach 10-0-42-2 (w-1), Dwayne Bravo 8-1-30-0, Narine 9.5-1-32-3 (w-1), Sammy 5-0-27-1, Russell 5-0-28-0 (nb-1), Samuels 9-0-39-2 (w-1), Pollard 3-0-12-0

West Indies innings K.Powell st Wade b Doherty 12 J.Charles c Christian b Watson 45 M.Samuels lbw b Watson 2 Darren Bravo c Bailey b Watson 0 Dwayne Bravo c Wade b Doherty 13 K.Pollard c Doherty b Lyon 36 C.Baugh c Christian b McKay 33 A.Russell c Wade b McKay 37 D.Sammy run out 10 S.Narine c D.Hussey b Lee 10 K.Roach not out 9 Extras (b-1 lb-5 w-6 nb-1) 13 Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 220

Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-52 3-52 4-72 5-78 6-117 7-181 8-190 9-204 10-220

Bowling: Lee 9.4-1-52-1 (w-2), McKay 10-1-50-2 (w-1), Doherty 10-2-30-2 (w-1), Watson 10-4-30-3 (nb-1), Lyon 8-2-41-1 (w-1), Christian 2-0-11-0 (w-1)

Result: Match tied. Series level at 1-1.

Man of the match: Mike Hussey (Australia)