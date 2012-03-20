Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
March 20 Scoreboard from Tuesday's third one-day international between West Indies and Australia at Kingstown, St Vincent.
Australia innings S.Watson run out 10 D.Warner c Pollard b Sammy 37 M.Wade b Narine 2 G.Bailey c Dwayne Bravo b Samuels 59 M.Hussey st Baugh b Samuels 67 D.Hussey b Roach 15 D.Christian lbw b Narine 12 B.Lee b Roach 0 C.McKay c Baugh b Narine 0 X.Doherty run out 0 N.Lyon not out 4 Extras (b-4 lb-6 w-3 nb-1) 14 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 220
Fall of wickets: 1-34 2-38 3-58 4-170 5-202 6-202 7-203 8-208 9-208 10-220
Bowling: Roach 10-0-42-2 (w-1), Dwayne Bravo 8-1-30-0, Narine 9.5-1-32-3 (w-1), Sammy 5-0-27-1, Russell 5-0-28-0 (nb-1), Samuels 9-0-39-2 (w-1), Pollard 3-0-12-0
West Indies innings K.Powell st Wade b Doherty 12 J.Charles c Christian b Watson 45 M.Samuels lbw b Watson 2 Darren Bravo c Bailey b Watson 0 Dwayne Bravo c Wade b Doherty 13 K.Pollard c Doherty b Lyon 36 C.Baugh c Christian b McKay 33 A.Russell c Wade b McKay 37 D.Sammy run out 10 S.Narine c D.Hussey b Lee 10 K.Roach not out 9 Extras (b-1 lb-5 w-6 nb-1) 13 Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 220
Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-52 3-52 4-72 5-78 6-117 7-181 8-190 9-204 10-220
Bowling: Lee 9.4-1-52-1 (w-2), McKay 10-1-50-2 (w-1), Doherty 10-2-30-2 (w-1), Watson 10-4-30-3 (nb-1), Lyon 8-2-41-1 (w-1), Christian 2-0-11-0 (w-1)
Result: Match tied. Series level at 1-1.
Man of the match: Mike Hussey (Australia)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.