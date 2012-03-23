UPDATE 1-Cricket-Brilliant Tahir spins South Africa to victory
* First loss for New Zealand at home this summer (Adds quotes)
March 23 Scoreboard from Friday's fourth one-day international between West Indies and Australia at Gros Islet, St Lucia.
West Indies innings J. Charles c Lee b Doherty 37 A. Barath c Wade b McKay 41 M. Samuels c Wade b Lee 11 Darren Bravo c D. Hussey b Watson 25 Dwayne Bravo lbw b Doherty 0 K. Pollard c M. Hussey b Lee 102 A. Russell c Bailey b Watson 34 D. Sammy not out 31 C. Baugh not out 0 Extras (lb-3 w-10) 13 Total (for seven wickets, 50 overs) 294
Did not bat: S. Narine, K. Roach
Fall of wickets: 1-56 2-83 3-106 4-106 5-146 6-240 7-728
Bowling: Lee 10-0-72-2 (w-2), Hilfenhaus 10-1-43-0 (w-5), McKay 10-1-57-1 (w-2), Watson 10-0-55-2 (w-1), Doherty 10-1-64-2
Australia innings S. Watson c Roach b Sammy 28 D. Warner c Narine b Dwayne Bravo 1 P. Forrest c Charles b Sammy 24 G. Bailey c Baugh b Russell 25 M. Hussey c Baugh b Russell 26 D. Hussey b Roach 57 M. Wade c Russell b Pollard 15 B. Lee c sub (Mathurin) b Roach 59 C. McKay c Pollard b Dwayne Bravo 2 X. Doherty c Sammy b Narine 1 B. Hilfenhaus not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-11 nb-2) 14 Total (all out, 46.3 overs) 252
Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-56 3-62 4-111 5-112 6-179 7-196 8-235 9-250 10-252
Bowling: Roach 9.3-0-74-2 (nb-1 w-3), Dwayne Bravo 6-0-47-2 (w-5), Narine 10-0-21-1 (w-1), Sammy 9-0-42-2 (nb-1), Russell 7-0-34-2 (w-1), Samuels 3-0-17-0 (w-1), Pollard 2-0-16-1
Result: West Indies won by 42 runs to lead series 2-1.
Result: West Indies won by 42 runs to lead series 2-1.

Man of the match: Kieron Pollard (West Indies)
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.