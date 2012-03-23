March 23 Scoreboard from Friday's fourth one-day international between West Indies and Australia at Gros Islet, St Lucia.

West Indies innings J. Charles c Lee b Doherty 37 A. Barath c Wade b McKay 41 M. Samuels c Wade b Lee 11 Darren Bravo c D. Hussey b Watson 25 Dwayne Bravo lbw b Doherty 0 K. Pollard c M. Hussey b Lee 102 A. Russell c Bailey b Watson 34 D. Sammy not out 31 C. Baugh not out 0 Extras (lb-3 w-10) 13 Total (for seven wickets, 50 overs) 294

Did not bat: S. Narine, K. Roach

Fall of wickets: 1-56 2-83 3-106 4-106 5-146 6-240 7-728

Bowling: Lee 10-0-72-2 (w-2), Hilfenhaus 10-1-43-0 (w-5), McKay 10-1-57-1 (w-2), Watson 10-0-55-2 (w-1), Doherty 10-1-64-2

Australia innings S. Watson c Roach b Sammy 28 D. Warner c Narine b Dwayne Bravo 1 P. Forrest c Charles b Sammy 24 G. Bailey c Baugh b Russell 25 M. Hussey c Baugh b Russell 26 D. Hussey b Roach 57 M. Wade c Russell b Pollard 15 B. Lee c sub (Mathurin) b Roach 59 C. McKay c Pollard b Dwayne Bravo 2 X. Doherty c Sammy b Narine 1 B. Hilfenhaus not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-11 nb-2) 14 Total (all out, 46.3 overs) 252

Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-56 3-62 4-111 5-112 6-179 7-196 8-235 9-250 10-252

Bowling: Roach 9.3-0-74-2 (nb-1 w-3), Dwayne Bravo 6-0-47-2 (w-5), Narine 10-0-21-1 (w-1), Sammy 9-0-42-2 (nb-1), Russell 7-0-34-2 (w-1), Samuels 3-0-17-0 (w-1), Pollard 2-0-16-1

Result: West Indies won by 42 runs to lead series 2-1.

