March 25 Scoreboard from Sunday's fifth and final one-day international between West Indies and Australia at Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Australia innings S.Watson c Samuels b Russell 66 D.Warner c Dwayne Bravo b Narine 69 P.Forrest c Roach b Russell 53 G.Bailey c Russell b Roach 19 B.Lee b Narine 12 M.Hussey c Pollard b Russell 25 D.Hussey c Baugh b Russell 0 M.Wade c Darren Bravo b Roach 26 C.McKay c Darren Bravo b Roach 0 X.Doherty not out 1 B.Hilfenhaus not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-1 w-7) 10 Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 281

Fall of wickets: 1-118 2-161 3-193 4-212 5-241 6-241 7-279 8-279 9-279

Bowling: Roach 9-0-53-3 (w-1), Dwayne Bravo 6-0-40-0 (w-3), Narine 10-0-55-0, Sammy 6-0-29-0 (w-1), Russell 9-0-61-4 (w-1), Samuels 10-0-40-0 (w-1)

West Indies innings J.Charles c & b Lee 0 A.Barath c Bailey b Doherty 42 M.Samuels c Wade b Lee 0 Darren Bravo c Wade b McKay 3 Dwayne Bravo c Bailey b Watson 19 K.Pollard c M.Hussey b Watson 33 C.Baugh c Hilfenhaus b Lee 13 A.Russell lbw b Doherty 41 D.Sammy c M.Hussey b Hilfenhaus 84 S.Narine c Wade b McKay 7 K.Roach not out 2 Extras (lb-1 w-6) 7 Total (all out, 47.2 overs) 251

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-5 3-37 4-63 5-76 6-111 7-118 8-219 9-232 10-251

Bowling: Lee 9-3-42-3, Hilfenhaus 8.2-1-36-1 (w-2), McKay 10-0-68-2, Watson 10-0-44-2 (w-3), Doherty 10-0-60-2 (w-1)

Australia won by 30 runs to level series at 2-2.

Player of the match: Darren Sammy (West Indies)

(Please double-click on the newslink:; for more cricket stories; for more sports stories)