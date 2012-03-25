March 25 Scoreboard from Sunday's fifth and
final one-day international between West Indies and Australia at
Gros Islet, St Lucia.
Australia innings
S.Watson c Samuels b Russell 66
D.Warner c Dwayne Bravo b Narine 69
P.Forrest c Roach b Russell 53
G.Bailey c Russell b Roach 19
B.Lee b Narine 12
M.Hussey c Pollard b Russell 25
D.Hussey c Baugh b Russell 0
M.Wade c Darren Bravo b Roach 26
C.McKay c Darren Bravo b Roach 0
X.Doherty not out 1
B.Hilfenhaus not out 0
Extras (b-2 lb-1 w-7) 10
Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 281
Fall of wickets: 1-118 2-161 3-193 4-212 5-241 6-241 7-279
8-279 9-279
Bowling: Roach 9-0-53-3 (w-1), Dwayne Bravo 6-0-40-0 (w-3),
Narine 10-0-55-0, Sammy 6-0-29-0 (w-1), Russell 9-0-61-4 (w-1),
Samuels 10-0-40-0 (w-1)
West Indies innings
J.Charles c & b Lee 0
A.Barath c Bailey b Doherty 42
M.Samuels c Wade b Lee 0
Darren Bravo c Wade b McKay 3
Dwayne Bravo c Bailey b Watson 19
K.Pollard c M.Hussey b Watson 33
C.Baugh c Hilfenhaus b Lee 13
A.Russell lbw b Doherty 41
D.Sammy c M.Hussey b Hilfenhaus 84
S.Narine c Wade b McKay 7
K.Roach not out 2
Extras (lb-1 w-6) 7
Total (all out, 47.2 overs) 251
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-5 3-37 4-63 5-76 6-111 7-118 8-219
9-232 10-251
Bowling: Lee 9-3-42-3, Hilfenhaus 8.2-1-36-1 (w-2), McKay
10-0-68-2, Watson 10-0-44-2 (w-3), Doherty 10-0-60-2 (w-1)
Australia won by 30 runs to level series at 2-2.
Player of the match: Darren Sammy (West Indies)
