March 30 Scoreboard from the second Twenty20
international between West Indies and Australia in Barbados on
Friday.
West Indies innings
D.Smith c D.Hussey b Doherty 63
J.Charles c Christian b Watson 37
K.Pollard c Wade b Lee 1
Dwayne Bravo c Christian b Watson 23
D.Sammy b McKay 5
D.Hyatt c Bailey b McKay 6
M.Samuels c Warner b Christian 2
C.Baugh c Wade b Lee 1
S.Narine run out 2
G.Mathurin not out 3
F.Edwards b Lee 0
Extras (lb-1 w-9 nb-1) 11
Total (all out, 19.4 overs) 160
Fall of wickets: 1-72 2-80 3-110 4-120 5-134 6-140 7-155
8-155 9-159 10-160
Bowling: J.Pattinson 2-0-34-0 (w-2), B.Lee 3.4-0-23-3,
C.McKay 4-0-24-2 (w-1), X.Doherty 3-0-32-1, S.Watson 4-0-26-2
(nb-1 w-2), D.Christian 3-0-20-1
Australia innings
D.Warner run out 58
S.Watson c Sammy b Edwards 0
G.Bailey c Hyatt b Samuels 24
M.Hussey c & b Samuels 14
D.Hussey c Pollard b Bravo 19
M.Wade c & b Samuels 17
D.Christian c Sammy b Edwards 3
B.Lee b Edwards 0
C.McKay b Bravo 7
J.Pattinson not out 0
X.Doherty not out 2
Extras (w-2) 2
Total (for nine wickets, 20 overs) 146
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-64 3-89 4-98 5-133 6-136 7-136 8-144
9-144
Bowling: F.Edwards 4-0-23-3 (w-2), S.Narine 4-0-33-0,
G.Mathurin 2-0-23-0, D.Sammy 1-0-11-0, Dwayne Bravo 4-0-27-2,
M.Samuels 4-0-23-3, K.Pollard 1-0-6-0
Result: West Indies won by 14 runs. Series finished 1-1
Man of the match: Dwayne Smith (West Indies)
(Editing by Tom Pilcher; Please double-click on the newslinks:;
for more cricket stories; for more sports
stories)