Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
April 15 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the second test between West Indies and Australia at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday
Australia 1st innings D.Warner c Sammy b Shillingford 29 E.Cowan lbw b Roach 28 S.Watson c Barath b Shillingford 56 R.Ponting c Sammy b Roach 7 M.Clarke c Shillingford c Deonarine 45 M.Hussey not out 26 M.Wade not out 11 Extras (lb-3 nb-3) 6 Total (for five wickets, 90 overs) 208
Still to bat: M.Beer, B.Hilfenhaus, N.Lyon, J.Pattinson
Fall of wickets: 1-53 2-65 3-83 4-167 5-178
Bowling: Edwards 13-7-28-0 (nb-1), Roach 18-4-77-2 (nb-1), Sammy 12-4-16-0, Shillingford 32-11-56-2 (nb-1), Deonarina 15-3-28-1
West Indies - A.Barath, K.Brathwaite, K.Powell, D.Bravo, S.Chanderpaul, N.Deonarine, C.Baugh, D.Sammy, S.Shillingford, K.Roach, F.Edwards
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
