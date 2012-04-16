April 16 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the second test between West Indies and Australia at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Monday

Australia 1st innings (overnight 208-5) D.Warner c Sammy b Shillingford 29 E.Cowan lbw b Roach 28 S.Watson c Barath b Shillingford 56 R.Ponting c Sammy b Roach 7 M.Clarke c Shillingford c Deonarine 45 M.Hussey c b Deonarine 73 M.Wade c Bravo b Roach 11 J.Pattinson c Bravo c Shillingford 32 B.Hilfenhaus b Roach 5 N.Lyon not out 7 M.Beer lbw b Roach 2 Extras (lb-5 nb-5 w-1 b-5) 16 Total (all out, 135 overs) 311

Fall of wickets: 1-53 2-65 3-83 4-167 5-178 6-208 7-297 8-297 9-309 10-311

Bowling: Edwards 23-11-45-0 (nb-1), Roach 27-5-105-5 (nb-3 w-1), Sammy 16-6-27-0, Shillingford 49-17-92-3 (nb-1), Deonarine 20-6-32-2

West Indies 1st innings A.Barath lbw b Beer 7 K.Brathwaite lbw b Hilfenhaus 0 K.Powell lbw b Pattinson 19 D.Bravo not out 16 S.Chanderpaul not out 1 Extras (nb-6) 6 Total (for three wickets, 25.3 overs) 49

Still to bat: N.Deonarine, C.Baugh, D.Sammy, S.Shillingford, K.Roach, F.Edwards

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-26 3-38

Bowling: Beer 9.3-5-22-1, Hilfenhaus 5-3-12-1, Lyon 8-4-9-0, Pattinson 3-2-6-1 (nb-2)