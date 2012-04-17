April 17 Scoreboard at the close of play on the
third day of the second test between West Indies and Australia
at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Tuesday.
Australia 1st innings 311
West Indies 1st innings (overnight 49-3)
A. Barath lbw b Beer 7
K. Brathwaite lbw b Hilfenhaus 0
K. Powell lbw b Pattinson 19
D. Bravo lbw b Hussey 38
S. Chanderpaul lbw b Lyon 94
N. Deonarine st Wade b Lyon 55
C. Baugh not out 17
D. Sammy c Hussey b Lyon 1
S. Shillingford c Cowan b Lyon 4
K. Roach c Wade b Lyon 0
F. Edwards not out 0
Extras (lb-8 w-1 nb-8) 17
Total (for nine wickets, 104 overs) 252
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-26 3-38 4-100 5-230 6-231 7-237 8-241
9-249
Bowling: Beer 25-9-52-1, Hilfenhaus 16-4-39-1, Lyon
29-9-68-5, Pattinson 11-2-40-1 (nb-4), Hussey 6-1-19-1 (w-1),
Watson 12-5-14-0, Warner 3-1-9-0, Clarke 2-0-3-0