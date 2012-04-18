April 18 Scoreboard at the close of play on the fourth day of the rain-affected second test between West Indies and Australia at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Australia 1st innings 311

West Indies 1st innings (overnight 252-9) A.Barath lbw b Beer 7 K.Brathwaite lbw b Hilfenhaus 0 K.Powell lbw b Pattinson 19 D.Bravo lbw b Hussey 38 S.Chanderpaul lbw b Lyon 94 N.Deonarine st Wade b Lyon 55 C.Baugh lbw b Beer 21 D.Sammy c Hussey b Lyon 1 S.Shillingford c Cowan b Lyon 4 K.Roach c Wade b Lyon 0 F.Edwards not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-8 w-1 nb-8) 18 Total (all out, 104.4 overs) 257

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-26 3-38 4-100 5-230 6-231 7-237 8-241 9-249

Bowling: Beer 25.4-9-56-2, Hilfenhaus 16-4-39-1, Lyon 29-9-68-5, Pattinson 11-2-40-1 (nb-4), Hussey 6-1-19-1 (w-1), Watson 12-5-14-0, Warner 3-1-9-0, Clarke 2-0-3-0

Australia 2nd innings E.Cowan lbw b Roach 20 D.Warner c Bravo b Roach 17 S.Watson b Roach 0 R.Ponting not out 32 M.Clarke not out 3 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for three wickets, 30 overs 73

Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-26 3-57

Still to bat: M.Hussey, M.Wade, M.Beer, B.Hilfenhaus, N.Lyon, J.Pattinson

Bowling: Edwards 5-2-13-0 (nb-1), Shillingford 15-3-33-0, Roach 10-1-27-3