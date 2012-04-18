April 18 Scoreboard at the close of play on the
fourth day of the rain-affected second test between West Indies
and Australia at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday.
Australia 1st innings 311
West Indies 1st innings (overnight 252-9)
A.Barath lbw b Beer 7
K.Brathwaite lbw b Hilfenhaus 0
K.Powell lbw b Pattinson 19
D.Bravo lbw b Hussey 38
S.Chanderpaul lbw b Lyon 94
N.Deonarine st Wade b Lyon 55
C.Baugh lbw b Beer 21
D.Sammy c Hussey b Lyon 1
S.Shillingford c Cowan b Lyon 4
K.Roach c Wade b Lyon 0
F.Edwards not out 0
Extras (b-1 lb-8 w-1 nb-8) 18
Total (all out, 104.4 overs) 257
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-26 3-38 4-100 5-230 6-231 7-237 8-241
9-249
Bowling: Beer 25.4-9-56-2, Hilfenhaus 16-4-39-1, Lyon
29-9-68-5, Pattinson 11-2-40-1 (nb-4), Hussey 6-1-19-1 (w-1),
Watson 12-5-14-0, Warner 3-1-9-0, Clarke 2-0-3-0
Australia 2nd innings
E.Cowan lbw b Roach 20
D.Warner c Bravo b Roach 17
S.Watson b Roach 0
R.Ponting not out 32
M.Clarke not out 3
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (for three wickets, 30 overs 73
Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-26 3-57
Still to bat: M.Hussey, M.Wade, M.Beer, B.Hilfenhaus,
N.Lyon, J.Pattinson
Bowling: Edwards 5-2-13-0 (nb-1), Shillingford 15-3-33-0,
Roach 10-1-27-3