April 19 Scoreboard from the second test between West Indies and Australia at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, which ended on the fifth day on Thursday.

Australia 1st innings 311

West Indies 1st innings 257

Australia 2nd innings (overnight 73-3) E. Cowan lbw b Roach 20 D. Warner c Bravo b Roach 17 S. Watson b Roach 0 R. Ponting c Powell b Edwards 41 M. Clarke c and b Sammy 15 M. Hussey b Roach 24 M. Wade not out 32 B. Hilfenhaus b Roach 0 N. Lyon c Sammy b Shillingford 3 Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-1 nb-3) 9 Total (for eight wickets dec, 61.5 overs) 160

Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-26 3-57 4-93 5-95 6-145 7-149 8-160

Did not bat: M.Beer, J.Pattinson

Bowling: Edwards 10-2-28-1 (nb-1), Shillingford 23.5-4-55-1, Roach 18-4-41-5 (nb-1), Sammy 8-0-17-1 (w-1 nb-1), Deonarine 2-0-14-0

West Indies second innings A.Barath c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 5 K.Powell lbw b Hilfenhaus 4 D.Sammy not out 30 D.Bravo not out 8 Extras (b-6) 6 Total (for two wickets, 11 overs) 53

Did not bat: K. Brathwaite, S. Chanderpaul, N. Deonarine, C. Baugh, S. Shillingford, K. Roach, F. Edwards

Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-13

Bowling: Beer 4-1-10-0, Hilfenhaus 4-0-22-2, Watson 3-1-15-0

Result: Match drawn. Australia lead three-match series 1-0