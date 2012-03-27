March 27 Scoreboard from first Twenty20
international between West Indies and Australia in St Lucia on
Tuesday.
West Indies
J.Charles lbw b Watson 24
D.Smith c Wade b Lee 10
N.Bonner b Christian 24
Darren Bravo c Pattinson b Christian 12
K.Pollard not out 54
Dwayne Bravo c D.Hussey b Christian 14
D.Sammy c D.Hussey b Lee 7
C.Baugh run out 1
G.Mathurin not out 1
Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3
Total (for seven wickets, 20 overs) 150
Did not bat: K.Santokie, S.Narine
Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-38 3-66 4-72 5-134 6-144 7-148
Bowling: B.Lee 4-0-30-2 (w-1), J.Pattinson 3-0-21-0 (w-1),
C.McKay 3-0-21-0, S.Watson 4-0-16-1, X.Doherty 3-0-34-0,
D.Christian 3-0-27-3
Australia
D.Warner b Santokie 0
S.Watson c Pollard b Mathurin 69
M.Hussey not out 59
G.Bailey not out 21
Extras (lb-1 w-2 nb-1) 4
Total (for two wickets, 18.1 overs) 153
Did not bat: M.Wade, D.Hussey, D.Christian, C.McKay,
X.Doherty, B.Lee, J.Pattinson
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-108
Bowling: K.Santokie 3-0-27-1 (w-1), G.Mathurin 4-0-33-1
(nb-1, w-1), S.Narine 4-0-21-0, D.Sammy 2.1-0-22-0, Dwayne Bravo
3-0-21-0, K.Pollard 1-0-16-0, D.Smith 1-0-12-0
Result: Australia won by eight wickets
Man of the match: Shane Watson (Australia)
