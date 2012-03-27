March 27 Scoreboard from first Twenty20 international between West Indies and Australia in St Lucia on Tuesday.

West Indies J.Charles lbw b Watson 24 D.Smith c Wade b Lee 10 N.Bonner b Christian 24 Darren Bravo c Pattinson b Christian 12 K.Pollard not out 54 Dwayne Bravo c D.Hussey b Christian 14 D.Sammy c D.Hussey b Lee 7 C.Baugh run out 1 G.Mathurin not out 1 Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3 Total (for seven wickets, 20 overs) 150

Did not bat: K.Santokie, S.Narine

Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-38 3-66 4-72 5-134 6-144 7-148

Bowling: B.Lee 4-0-30-2 (w-1), J.Pattinson 3-0-21-0 (w-1), C.McKay 3-0-21-0, S.Watson 4-0-16-1, X.Doherty 3-0-34-0, D.Christian 3-0-27-3

Australia D.Warner b Santokie 0 S.Watson c Pollard b Mathurin 69 M.Hussey not out 59 G.Bailey not out 21 Extras (lb-1 w-2 nb-1) 4 Total (for two wickets, 18.1 overs) 153

Did not bat: M.Wade, D.Hussey, D.Christian, C.McKay, X.Doherty, B.Lee, J.Pattinson

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-108

Bowling: K.Santokie 3-0-27-1 (w-1), G.Mathurin 4-0-33-1 (nb-1, w-1), S.Narine 4-0-21-0, D.Sammy 2.1-0-22-0, Dwayne Bravo 3-0-21-0, K.Pollard 1-0-16-0, D.Smith 1-0-12-0

Result: Australia won by eight wickets

Man of the match: Shane Watson (Australia)