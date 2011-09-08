PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 8 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Australia at Kandy on Thursday

Sri Lanka first innings T. Paranavitana c Haddin b Harris 0 T. Dilshan b Copeland 4 K. Sangakkara not out 29 M. Jayawardene c Hussey b Copeland 4 T. Samaraweera c Haddin b Harris 17 P. Jayawardene c Harris b Lyon 18 A. Mathews not out 0 Extras (lb 3 nb 1) 4 Total (for 5 wickets; 28 overs) 76

Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-10 3-14 4-57 5-76 Still to bat: S. Randiv, S. Prasanna, S. Lakmal, C.Welagedara

Bowling: R. Harris 9-5-15-2, T. Copeland 7-1-17-2, S. Watson 5-3-4-0, M. Johnson 6-0-25-0, N. Lyon 1-0-12-1

Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, Trent Copeland, Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris, Phillip Hughes, Michael Hussey, Mitchell Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh.

