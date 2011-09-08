PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 8 Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Australia at Kandy on Thursday

Sri Lanka first innings: T. Paranavitana c Haddin b Harris 0 T. Dilshan b Copeland 4 K. Sangakkara c Hughes b Hussey 48 M. Jayawardene c Hussey b Copeland 4 T. Samaraweera c Haddin b Harris 17 P. Jayawardene c Harris b Lyon 18 A. Mathews not out 43

S. Randiv c & b Lyon 4

S. Prasanna b Harris 5 S. Lakmal not out 0

Extras ( b 2 lb 4 nb 1) 7 Total (for 8 wickets; 5 8 overs) 150

Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-10 3-14 4-57 5-76 6-128 7-133 8-150 Still to bat: C. Welagedara

Bowling: R. Harris 13 - 7 - 23 </ 2>- 3 , T. Copeland 12 - 5 - 24 </ 2>-2, S. Watson 10 - 5 - 17 </ 2>-0, M. Johnson 12 - 1 - 39 </ 2>-0 (1 nb) , N. Lyon 1 0 - 2 - 41 </ 2>- 2, M. Hussey 1-1-0-1

Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, Trent Copeland, Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris, Phillip Hughes, Michael Hussey, Mitchell Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)