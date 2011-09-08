PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 8 Scoreboard at the end of the first day of the second test against Australia in Kandy on Thursday.

Sri Lanka first innings: T. Paranavitana c Haddin b Harris 0 T. Dilshan b Copeland 4 K. Sangakkara c Hughes b Hussey 48 M. Jayawardene c Hussey b Copeland 4 T. Samaraweera c Haddin b Harris 17 P. Jayawardene c Harris b Lyon 18 A. Mathews c Haddin b Johnson 58 S. Randiv c & b Lyon 4 S. Prasanna b Harris 5 S. Lakmal not out 7 C. Welagedara c Copeland b Johnson 2 Extras (b 2 lb 4 nb 1) 7 Total (all out; 64.1 overs) 174

Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-10 3-14 4-57 5-76 6-128 7-133 8-150 9-166

Bowling: R. Harris 16-7-38-3, T. Copeland 12-5-24-2, S. Watson 10-5-17-0, M. Johnson 15.1-1-48-2 (1nb), N. Lyon 10-2-41-2, M. Hussey 1-1-0-1

Australia first innings S. Watson not out 36 P. Hughes not out 23 Extras (nb 1) 1 Total (no wicket; 17.4 overs) 60

Bowling (to date): C. Welagedara 5-0-27-0, S. Lakmal 2-0-10-0, (1nb), S. Prasanna 6.4-1-18-0, T. Dilshan 2-1-1-0, S. Randiv 2-0-4-0

Still to bat: S. Marsh, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, U. Khawaja, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, R. Harris, T. Copeland, N. Lyon