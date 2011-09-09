PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 8 Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Kandy on Friday.

Sri Lanka first innings: 174 (A. Mathews 58, Sangakkara 48; R.Harris 3-38)

Australia first innings: (overnight 60-0) S. Watson b Lakmal 36 P. Hughes c Paranavitana b Randivc 36 S. Marsh not out 26 M. Clarke c M. Jayawardene b Welagedara 13 M. Hussey not out 15 Extras ( lb 3, n 4 )

7 Total ( for three wicket; 52 overs) 133

Fall of wickets: 1-60 2-95 3-116

Still to bat: Brad Haddin, Usman Khawaja, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Johnson, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon,

Bowling (to date): C. Welagedara 11-2-39-1, S. Lakmal 7-1-29-1, (4 nb) S. Prasanna 10-2-25-0, T. Dilshan 6-2-7-0, S. Randiv 18-4-30-1