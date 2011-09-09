PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 8 Scoreboard at lunch
on the second day of the second test between Sri Lanka and
Australia in Kandy on Friday.
Sri Lanka first innings: 174 (A. Mathews 58, Sangakkara 48;
R.Harris 3-38)
Australia first innings: (overnight 60-0)
S. Watson b Lakmal 36
P. Hughes c Paranavitana b Randivc 36
S. Marsh not out 26
M. Clarke c M. Jayawardene b Welagedara 13
M. Hussey not out 15
Extras ( lb 3, n 4 )
7
Total ( for three wicket;
52 overs)
133
Fall of wickets: 1-60 2-95 3-116
Still to bat: Brad Haddin, Usman Khawaja, Ryan
Harris, Mitchell Johnson, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon,
Bowling (to date): C. Welagedara 11-2-39-1, S. Lakmal
7-1-29-1, (4 nb) S. Prasanna 10-2-25-0, T. Dilshan 6-2-7-0, S.
Randiv 18-4-30-1
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alastair Himmer;
query or comment on this story email
