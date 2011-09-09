PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 9 Scoreboard at the
close of the second day of the second test between Sri Lanka and
Australia on Friday.
Sri Lanka first innings: 174 (A. Mathews 58, K. Sangakkara
48; R.Harris 3-38)
Australia first innings: (overnight 60-0)
S. Watson b Lakmal 36
P. Hughes c Paranavitana b Randiv 36
S. Marsh not out 87
M. Clarke c M. Jayawardene b Welegedara 13
M. Hussey not out 76
Extras (lb 9, nb 6) 16
Total (for three wickets; 91.3 overs) 264
Fall of wickets: 1-60 2-95 3-116
Still to bat : Brad Haddin, Usman
Khawaja, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Johnson, Trent Copeland, Nathan
Lyon,
Bowling (to date): C. Welegedara 13-2-45-1, S. Lakmal
14.3-2-60-1, (7nb), S. Prasanna 18-2-62-0, T. Dilshan 14-4-32-0,
S. Randiv 29-6-49-1, K. Sangakkara 2-0-4-0, T. Samaraweera
1-0-3-0
