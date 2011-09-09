PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 9 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Friday.

Sri Lanka first innings: 174 (A. Mathews 58, K. Sangakkara 48; R.Harris 3-38)

Australia first innings: (overnight 60-0) S. Watson b Lakmal 36 P. Hughes c Paranavitana b Randiv 36 S. Marsh not out 87 M. Clarke c M. Jayawardene b Welegedara 13 M. Hussey not out 76 Extras (lb 9, nb 6) 16 Total (for three wickets; 91.3 overs) 264

Fall of wickets: 1-60 2-95 3-116

Still to bat : Brad Haddin, Usman Khawaja, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Johnson, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon,

Bowling (to date): C. Welegedara 13-2-45-1, S. Lakmal 14.3-2-60-1, (7nb), S. Prasanna 18-2-62-0, T. Dilshan 14-4-32-0, S. Randiv 29-6-49-1, K. Sangakkara 2-0-4-0, T. Samaraweera 1-0-3-0 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez, editing by Toby Davis; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)