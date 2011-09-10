PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 10 Scoreboard at
lunch on the third day of the second test between Sri Lanka and
Australia on Saturday.
Sri Lanka first innings: 174 (A. Mathews 58, K. Sangakkara
48; R.Harris 3-38)
Australia first innings: (overnight 264-3)
S. Watson b Lakmal 36
P. Hughes c Paranavitana b Randiv 36
S. Marsh not out 130
M. Clarke c M. Jayawardene b Welegedara 13
M. Hussey c Sangakkara b Samaraweera
142
U. Khawaja not out 1
Extras (lb 9, w 1 n 10)
20
Total (for four wickets; 124
overs) 378
Fall of wickets: 1-60 2-95 3-116 4-374
Still to bat : Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris,
Mitchell Johnson, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon,
Bowling (to date): C. Welegedara
23 - 3 - 74 </
2>-1 (3 nb, 1 w) , S. Lakmal
19 -2- 87 -1, (7 nb) S.
Prasanna
23 - 3 - 80 </
2>-0, T. Dilshan 14-4-32-0, S. Randiv
3 9-6- 85 -1, K. Sangakkara
2-0-4-0, T. Samaraweera
4 -0- 7 - 1
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)