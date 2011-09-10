PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 10 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Saturday.

Sri Lanka first innings: 174 (A. Mathews 58, K. Sangakkara 48; R.Harris 3-38)

Australia first innings: (overnight 264-3) S. Watson b Lakmal 36 P. Hughes c Paranavitana b Randiv 36 S. Marsh not out 130 M. Clarke c M. Jayawardene b Welegedara 13 M. Hussey c Sangakkara b Samaraweera 142 U. Khawaja not out 1 Extras (lb 9, w 1 n 10) 20 Total (for four wickets; 124 overs) 378

Fall of wickets: 1-60 2-95 3-116 4-374

Still to bat : Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Johnson, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon,

Bowling (to date): C. Welegedara 23 - 3 - 74 </ 2>-1 (3 nb, 1 w) , S. Lakmal 19 -2- 87 -1, (7 nb) S. Prasanna 23 - 3 - 80 </ 2>-0, T. Dilshan 14-4-32-0, S. Randiv 3 9-6- 85 -1, K. Sangakkara 2-0-4-0, T. Samaraweera 4 -0- 7 - 1