(Update at close)
COLOMBO, Sept 17 Scoreboard at the close of the
second day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and
Australia on Saturday.
Australia first innings: (overnight 235-5)
S Watson c Dilshan b Eranga 8
P Hughes b Lakmal 0
S Marsh b Herath 81
R Ponting c P Jayawardene b Lakmal 48
M Clarke c P Jayawardene b Eranga 6
M Hussey b Eranga 118
B Haddin c P Jayawardene b Eranga 35
M Johnson c Herath b Welegedera 8
P Siddle c Paranavitana b Welegedara 0
T Copeland c M Jayawardene b Welegedara 1
N Lyon not out 3
Extras: (lb-4, nb-3, w-1) 8
Total: (all out, 104.3 overs) 316
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-22, 3-101, 4-120, 5-190, 6-265,
7-293, 8-293, 9-295
Bowling: Welegedara 21-6-75-3, Lakmal 21-3-60-2 (nb-3),
Eranga 23.3-6-65-4 (w-1), Herath 27-5-78-1, Dilshan 12-0-34-0
Sri Lanka first innings:
T Paranavitana c Ponting b Johnson 46
L Thirimanne b Siddle 28
K Sangakkara not out 61
M Jayawardene not out 31
Extras: 0
Total: (two wickets, 65 overs) 166
Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-97
Bowling: Copeland 15-5-34-0, Siddle 11-3-25-1, Johnson
11-0-49-1, Watson 11-5-20-0, Lyon 15-2-33-0, Hussey 2-1-5-0
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0.
