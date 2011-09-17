(Update at close)

COLOMBO, Sept 17 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Saturday.

Australia first innings: (overnight 235-5) S Watson c Dilshan b Eranga 8 P Hughes b Lakmal 0 S Marsh b Herath 81 R Ponting c P Jayawardene b Lakmal 48 M Clarke c P Jayawardene b Eranga 6 M Hussey b Eranga 118 B Haddin c P Jayawardene b Eranga 35 M Johnson c Herath b Welegedera 8 P Siddle c Paranavitana b Welegedara 0 T Copeland c M Jayawardene b Welegedara 1 N Lyon not out 3 Extras: (lb-4, nb-3, w-1) 8 Total: (all out, 104.3 overs) 316

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-22, 3-101, 4-120, 5-190, 6-265, 7-293, 8-293, 9-295

Bowling: Welegedara 21-6-75-3, Lakmal 21-3-60-2 (nb-3), Eranga 23.3-6-65-4 (w-1), Herath 27-5-78-1, Dilshan 12-0-34-0

Sri Lanka first innings: T Paranavitana c Ponting b Johnson 46 L Thirimanne b Siddle 28 K Sangakkara not out 61 M Jayawardene not out 31 Extras: 0 Total: (two wickets, 65 overs) 166

Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-97

Bowling: Copeland 15-5-34-0, Siddle 11-3-25-1, Johnson 11-0-49-1, Watson 11-5-20-0, Lyon 15-2-33-0, Hussey 2-1-5-0

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0.