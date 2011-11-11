Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
CAPE TOWN, Nov 11 Scoreboard at the close on day three of the first test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Friday.
South Africa beat Australia by eight wickets.
Australia first innings 284 (M. Clarke 151; D. Steyn 4-55)
South Africa first innings 96 (S. Watson 5-17, R. Harris 4-33)
Australia second innings 47 (V. Philander 5-15)
South Africa second innings (overnight 81-1) G. Smith not out 101 J. Rudolph c Haddin b Siddle 14 H. Amla c Clarke b Johnson 112 J. Kallis not out 2 Extras (lb-4, w-1, nb-2) 7 Total (two wickets, 50.2 overs) 236
Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-222
Did not bat: AB de Villiers, A. Prince, M. Boucher, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir
Bowling: Harris 14-2-67-0, Siddle 12.2-0-49-1 (1nb), Watson 10-0-44-0, Johnson 11-1-61-1 (1nb, 1w), Lyon 3-1-11-0
Player of the match: v. Philander (South Africa)
- - - -
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)