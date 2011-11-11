CAPE TOWN, Nov 11 Scoreboard at the close on day three of the first test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Friday.

South Africa beat Australia by eight wickets.

Australia first innings 284 (M. Clarke 151; D. Steyn 4-55)

South Africa first innings 96 (S. Watson 5-17, R. Harris 4-33)

Australia second innings 47 (V. Philander 5-15)

South Africa second innings (overnight 81-1) G. Smith not out 101 J. Rudolph c Haddin b Siddle 14 H. Amla c Clarke b Johnson 112 J. Kallis not out 2 Extras (lb-4, w-1, nb-2) 7 Total (two wickets, 50.2 overs) 236

Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-222

Did not bat: AB de Villiers, A. Prince, M. Boucher, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir

Bowling: Harris 14-2-67-0, Siddle 12.2-0-49-1 (1nb), Watson 10-0-44-0, Johnson 11-1-61-1 (1nb, 1w), Lyon 3-1-11-0

Player of the match: v. Philander (South Africa)

- - - -

(Editing by Tom Pilcher)

Please double click on the news links below:

for more cricket stories