April 11 Final scoreboard after Australia beat West Indies by three wickets in the first test at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

West Indies first innings A.Barath c Siddle b Harris 22 K.Brathwaite c Wade b Siddle 57 K.Edwards c and b Warner 61 D.Bravo c Hussey b Watson 51 S.Chanderpaul not out 103 N.Deonarine c Wade b Harris 21 C.Baugh run out 22 D.Sammy c Cowan b Hilfenhaus 41 K.Roach c Clarke b Lyon 16 F.Edwards c Hussey b Warner 10 D.Bishoo not out 18

Extras (b-12, lb-9, w-4, nb-2) 27

Total (for 9 wickets, 153 overs) 449 declared

Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-142 3-167 4-240 5-285 6-316 7-369 8-402 9-421.

Bowling: R. Harris 29-8-83-2, B.Hilfenhaus 33-12-67-1 (nb-1), P.Siddle 31-10-83-1 (nb-1, w-2), N.Lyon 31-11-94-1, M.Clarke 2-0-4-0, S.Watson 15-5-46-1, D.Warner 10-0-45-2, M.Hussey 2-0-6-0.

Australia first innings E.Cowan c Baugh b Sammy 14 D.Warner c Bravo b Sammy 42 S.Watson c Baugh b Roach 39 R.Ponting tun out 4 M.Clarke c Deonarine b Bishoo 73 M.Hussey c Baugh b Roach 48 M.Wade c Bravo b F.Edwards 28 P.Siddle c K.Edwards b F.Edwards 0 R.Harris not out 68 B.Hilfenhaus b Roach 24 N.Lyon not out 40

Extras (lb-6, w-5, nb-5 ) 26

Total (9 wickets dec, 145 o) 406

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-65, 3-84, 4-133, 5-215, 6-249, 7-250, 8-285, 9-329

Bowling: F.Edwards 31-4-92-2 (nb-3, w-1); K.Roach 29-8-72-3; D.Bishoo 45-10-125-1 (nb-1); D.Sammy 21-6-65-2; N.Deonarine 19-5-36-0

West Indies second innings A.Barath b Hilfenhaus 2 K.Brathwaite c Wade b Hilfenhaus 0 K.Edwards lbw Hilfenhaus 1 D.Bravo c Wade b Siddle 32 S.Chanderpaul c Wade Harris 12 N.Deonarine lbw Harris 21 C.Baugh c Harris b Hilfenhaus 23 D.Sammy b Watson 14 K.Roach b Harris 25 F.Edwards c Watson b Siddle 3 D.Bishoo not out 7

Extras (b-4, lb-3, nb-1) 8

Total (all out, 66.4 overs) 148

Bowling: B.Hilfenhaus 17-7-27-4; S.Watson 12-1-30-1; R.Harris 8.4-2-31-3 (nb-1); P.Siddle 17-2-32-2; N.Lyon 11-4-19-0; M.Clarke 1-0-2-0

Australia second innings D.Warner c Baugh b Sammy 22 E.Cowan c Chanderpaul b Deonarine 34 S.Watson c sub b Deonarine 52 R.Ponting b Deonarine 14 M.Clarke c & b Deonarine 6 M.Hussey b Roach 32 M.Wade c Bishoo b Roach 18 R.Harris not out 4 B.Hilfenhaus not out 2

Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-2, nb-2) 8

Total (7 wickets; 47 overs) 192

Did not bat: P.Siddle, N.Lyon

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-106, 3-126, 4-131, 5-140, 6-177, 7-189.

Bowling:

K.Roach 12-0-45-2 (nb-1), F.Edwards 6-0-19-0 (nb-1), D.Sammy 10-2-27-1 (w-1), D.Bishoo 8-0-44-0, N.Deonarine 11-1-53-4