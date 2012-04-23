ROSEAU, Dominica, April 23 Scoreboard at the
close of the first day of the third test between West Indies and
Australia at Windsor Park on Monday:
Australia Innings
E.Cowan lbw Rampaul 1
D.Warner c Powell b Shillingford 50
S.Watson c Deonarine b Watson 41
R.Ponting c Sammy b Shillingford 23
M.Clarke c Barath b Shillingford 24
M.Hussey c Sammy b Shillingford 10
M.Wade not out 22
R.Harris c Baugh b Roach 4
M.Starc not out 24
Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-1, nb-2) 13
Total (7 wickets; 90 overs) 212
To bat: B.Hilfenhaus, N.Lyon.
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-84, 3-105, 4-142, 5-157, 6-164,
7-169.
Bowling: K.Roach 16-5-43-1 (nb-2), R.Rampaul 18-5-44-1
(w-1), D.Sammy 19-7-32-1, S.Shillingford 34-8-77-4, N.Deonarine
3-0-6-0
