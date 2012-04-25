Cricket-India squad for first two tests against Australia
April 25 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the third test between West Indies and Australia at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominicia:
Australia 1st innings 328
West Indies 1st innings (overbnight 165-8) A.Barath c Cowan b Lyon 29 K.Brathwaite c Harris b Hilfenhaus 0 K.Powell b Lyon 40 D.Bravo c Cowan b Warner 10 S.Chanderpaul lbw b Starc 68 N.Deonarine lbw b Harris 7 C.Baugh c Cowan b Lyon 5 D.Sammy run out 10 S.Shillingford b Starc 0 R.Rampaul c Warner b Lyon 31 K.Roach not out 9 Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-1, nb-5) 9 Total (all outm 87.2 overs) 218
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-62, 3-73, 4-85, 5-96, 6-103, 7-120, 8-120 9-186 10-218
Bowling: Hilfenhaus 16-6-30-1, Starc 12.2-4-29-2 (nb-3), Harris 13-0-36-1 (nb-1), Watson 4-0-12-0 (w-1), Lyon 33-7-69-4, Warner 5-0-21-1, Clarke 2-0-18-0 (nb-1)
Australia 2nd innings D.Warner c Chanderpaul b Roach 11 E.Cowan c Sammy b Deonarine 55 S.Watson c Sammy b Shillingord 5 R.Ponting c Chanderpaul b Roach 57 M.Clarke c Bravo b Shillingford 25 M.Hussey not out 17 M.Wade lbw b Deonarine 4 R.Harris not out 4 Extras (b-8 lb-9 w-1 nb-4) 22 Total (for six wickets, 65 overs) 200
Still to bat: B.Hilfenahus, N.Lyon, M.Starc
Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-25 3-112 4-168 5-171 6-196
Bowling: Rampaul 9-1-37-0, Roach 11-0-40-2 (nb-4 w-1), Shillingford 29-6-69-2, Sammy 6-3-9-0, Deonarine 10-1-28-2
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian selectors named the following 16-member squad for the first two tests of the four-match home series against Australia starting next week:
