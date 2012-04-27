ROSEAU, Dominica, April 27 - Scoreboard at the end of the third test between West Indies and Australia at Windsor Park on Friday. Australia won by 75 runs to win the three-match series 2-0

Australia first innings 328

West Indies first innings 218

Australia second innings 259

West Indies second innings (overnight 173-5) A.Barath c Cowan b Hilfenhaus 0 K.Brathwaite lbw b Clarke 14 K.Powell b Clarke 24 D.Bravo c Wade b Watson 45 S.Chanderpaul lbw b Clarke 69 N.Deonarine c & b Clarke 13 C.Baugh c Ponting b Lyon 12 D.Sammy c Hilfenhaus b Lyon 61 K.Roach c Clarke b Lyon 2 R.Rampaul c Warner b Clarke 11 S.Shillingford not out 31 Extras (b-3 lb-9) 12 Total (all out, 96.3 overs) 294

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-28 3-45 4-155 5-173 6-180 7-206 8-234 9-245 10-294

Bowling: Hilfenhaus 13-5-23-1, Starc 9-2-26-0, Lyon 29.3-6-87-3, Harris 12-2-34-0, Clarke 23-1-86-5, Watson 9-2-20-1, Warner 1-0-6-0

Player of the match: Wade (Australia)

Player of the series: Chanderpaul (West Indies) (Editing by Julian Linden)