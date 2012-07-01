July 1 Scoreboard in the second one-day international between England and Australia at the Oval in London on Sunday.

Australia innings S.Watson c Finn b Swann 66 D.Warner c Bell b Finn 10 P.Forrest c Kieswetter b Broad 12 M.Clarke c Kieswetter b Bopara 10 G.Bailey b Bresnan 65 D.Hussey run out 29 M.Wade c Broad b Bresnan 6 B.Lee not out 20 M.Johnson not out 8 Extras (lb-15 w-8 nb-2) 25 Total (for seven wickets, 50 overs) 251

Did not bat: C.McKay, K.Doherty.

Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-66 3-101 4-128 5-206 6-222 7-223.

Bowling: Finn 9-0-36-1 (2w), Dernbach 10-1-59-0 (1w), Bresnan 8-0-50-2 (1w), Broad 10-0-48-1 (1nb 4w), Bopara 5-0-16-1 (1nb), Swann 8-0-27-1.

England innings A.Cook lbw b McKay 18 I.Bell b Clarke 75 J.Trott b Watson 17 R.Bopara run out 82 E.Morgan not out 43 C.Kieswetter not out 0

Extras (lb-4 w-9 nb-4) 17 Total (for four wickets, 45.4 overs) 252

Did not bat: T.Bresnan, G.Swann, S.Broad, S.Finn, J.Dernbach.

Fall of wickets: 1-40 2-81 3-171 4-250.

Bowling: Lee 10-0-58-0 (1w), Johnson 7-0-43-0 (4nb 2w), McKay 10-1-42-1, Doherty, 7.4-0-41-0 (1w), Watson 6-0-34-1 (1w), Hussey 3-0-17-0, Clarke 2-0-13-1.

Result: England won by six wickets.

(Compiled by John Mehaffey)