Cricket-Pakistan's Afridi retires from international cricket
Feb 20 Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
July 10 Scoreboard in the fifth and final one-day international between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.
England won by seven wickets, win series 4-0
Australia innings M.Wade st Kieswetter b Tredwell 12 D.Warner lbw b Tredwell 32 P.Forrest run out 3 M.Clarke run out 1 S.Smith c Kieswetter b Bopara 21 D.Hussey c Kieswetter b Bopara 9 G.Bailey not out 46 J.Pattinson c Kieswetter b Finn 13 C.McKay not out 5 Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3 Total (for seven wickets, 32 overs) 145
Did not bat: B.Hilfenhaus, X.Doherty.
Fall of wickets: 1-43 2-49 3-49 4-55 5-77 6-86 7-120.
Bowling: Anderson 5-11-22-0, Finn 6-0-35-1, Broad 7-0-39-0, Tredwell 7-1-23-2, Patel 3-0-17-0, Bopara 4-0-8-2.
England innings A. Cook c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 58 I. Bell c Bailey b McKay 4 J. Trott b Clarke 10 R. Bopara not out 52 E. Morgan not out 9 Extras (w-4, lb-1) 5 Total (three wickets, 27.1 overs) 138
Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-34 3-126
Did not bat: C. Kieswetter, S. Patel, J. Tredwell, S. Broad, S. Finn, J. Anderson
Bowling: McKay 6-0-27-1, Hilfenhaus 5.1-0-19-1, Pattinson 6-0-34-0, Clarke 3-0-14-1, Doherty 5-0-34-0, Smith 2-0-9-0
(Compiled by John Mehaffey)
Feb 20 Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
Feb 19 All-rounder Asela Gunaratne struck a superb 84 off 46 balls to inspire Sri Lanka to a dramatic two-wicket victory over Australia in the second Twenty20 International in South Geelong, Victoria on Sunday.
NEW DELHI, Feb 19 Australia skipper Steve Smith will replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Rising Pune Supergiants captain in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said on Sunday.