Sept 8 Scoreboard from the second one-day international between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Australia Innings S. Marsh c Buttler b Finn 0 A. Finch c Root b Tredwell 45 S. Watson c Buttler b Bopara 38 M. Clarke c Buttler b Rankin 105 G. Bailey c Tredwell b Bopara 82 A. Voges not out 16 M. Wade b Rankin 0 J. Faulkner c Morgan b Finn 18 M. Johnson not out 6 Extras: (b-1, lb-1 w-2, nb-1) 5 Total: (for seven wickets, 50 overs) 315 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-60 3-116 4-271 5-283 6-283 7-308 Did not bat: C. McKay, F. Ahmed Bowing: S. Finn 10-1-68-2 (1w), B. Rankin 10-0-49-2, B. Stokes 10-0-66-0, R. Bopara 10-0-57-2 (1nb, 1w), J. Tredwell 8-0-60-1, J. Root 2-0-13-0 England innings K. Pietersen c Faulkner b Watson 60 M. Carberry c Clarke by Johnson 4 J. Trott c Wade by Johnson 0 J. Root b Faulkner 3 E. Morgan c Clarke b McKay 54 R. Bopara c & b Voges 1 J. Buttler c Johnson b Ahmed 75 B. Stokes c Bailey b McKay 5 J. Tredwell run out 1 S. Finn c Voges b McKay 16 B. Rankin not out 1 Extras: (lb-1, w-6) 7 Total: (all out; 44.2 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-9 3-38 4-97 5-103 6-154 7-167 8-169 9-216 10-227 Bowling: C. McKay 9.2-1-47-3, M. Johnson 10-2-36-2 (3w), J. Faulkner 8-1-39-1, A. Voges 6-0-32-1 (3w), F. Ahmed 7-0-55-1, S. Watson 4-1-17-1 England won the toss and chose to bowl. Result: Australia won by 88 runs. Australia lead the five-match series 1-0. (Compliled by Tom Bartlett, Editing by Toby Davis)