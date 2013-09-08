UPDATE 1-Cricket-Guptill's blistering ton fashions NZ win over South Africa
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
Sept 8 Scoreboard from the second one-day international between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Australia Innings S. Marsh c Buttler b Finn 0 A. Finch c Root b Tredwell 45 S. Watson c Buttler b Bopara 38 M. Clarke c Buttler b Rankin 105 G. Bailey c Tredwell b Bopara 82 A. Voges not out 16 M. Wade b Rankin 0 J. Faulkner c Morgan b Finn 18 M. Johnson not out 6 Extras: (b-1, lb-1 w-2, nb-1) 5 Total: (for seven wickets, 50 overs) 315 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-60 3-116 4-271 5-283 6-283 7-308 Did not bat: C. McKay, F. Ahmed Bowing: S. Finn 10-1-68-2 (1w), B. Rankin 10-0-49-2, B. Stokes 10-0-66-0, R. Bopara 10-0-57-2 (1nb, 1w), J. Tredwell 8-0-60-1, J. Root 2-0-13-0 England innings K. Pietersen c Faulkner b Watson 60 M. Carberry c Clarke by Johnson 4 J. Trott c Wade by Johnson 0 J. Root b Faulkner 3 E. Morgan c Clarke b McKay 54 R. Bopara c & b Voges 1 J. Buttler c Johnson b Ahmed 75 B. Stokes c Bailey b McKay 5 J. Tredwell run out 1 S. Finn c Voges b McKay 16 B. Rankin not out 1 Extras: (lb-1, w-6) 7 Total: (all out; 44.2 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-9 3-38 4-97 5-103 6-154 7-167 8-169 9-216 10-227 Bowling: C. McKay 9.2-1-47-3, M. Johnson 10-2-36-2 (3w), J. Faulkner 8-1-39-1, A. Voges 6-0-32-1 (3w), F. Ahmed 7-0-55-1, S. Watson 4-1-17-1 England won the toss and chose to bowl. Result: Australia won by 88 runs. Australia lead the five-match series 1-0. (Compliled by Tom Bartlett, Editing by Toby Davis)
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla b Patel 40 Q. de Kock c Ronchi b Patel 0 F. du Plessis c Santner b Neesham 67 J. Duminy b Southee 25 A. de Villiers not out 72
BENGALURU, March 1 India opener Murali Vijay on Wednesday promised better catching from his side in the second test against Australia after the hosts spilled several in their sobering defeat in the series opener in Pune.