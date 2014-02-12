PRETORIA Feb 12 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the first test between South Africa and Australia at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl

Australia first innings C. Rogers c Duminy b Morkel 4 D. Warner b Steyn 12 A. Doolan c Peterson b McLaren 27 S. Marsh not out 23 M. Clarke not out 11 Extras (b-4, lb-2) 6 Total (for three wickets; 27 overs) 83

Still to bat: S. Smith, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon

Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-24 3-72

Bowling (to date): Steyn 6-0-23-1, Philander 8-1-19-0, Morkel 6-2-20-1, McLaren 5-2-8-1, Peterson 2-0-7-0 (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)