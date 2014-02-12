PRETORIA, Feb 12 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the first test between South Africa and Australia at SuperSport Park on Wednesday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl Australia first innings C. Rogers c Duminy b Morkel 4 D. Warner b Steyn 12 A. Doolan c Peterson b McLaren 27 S. Marsh not out 122 M. Clarke c Philander b Steyn 23 S. Smith not out 91 Extras (b-4, lb-7, w-6, nb-1) 18 Total (four wickets, 90 overs) 297 Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-24 3-72 4-98 To bat: B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon Bowling: D. Steyn 20-4-54-2, V. Philander 16-2-55-0, M. Morkel 18-5-56-1 (w-1), R. McLaren 16-4-53-1 (nb-1, w-1), R. Peterson 10-0-34-0, JP Duminy 10-1-34-0. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)