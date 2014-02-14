PRETORIA Feb 14 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first test between South Africa and Australia at SuperSport Park on Friday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl

- -

Australia first innings 397

South Africa first innings (overnight 140-6) G. Smith c Marsh b Johnson 10 A. Petersen c Haddin b Johnson 2 H. Amla lbw b Siddle 17 F. du Plessis c Clarke b Johnson 3 AB de Villiers c Warner b Johnson 91 JP Duminy c Johnson b Lyon 25 R. McLaren b Johnson 8 R. Peterson c Clarke b Johnson 10 V. Philander lbw Lyon 15 D. Steyn not out 7 M. Morkel c Haddin b Johnson 0 Extras (b-14, lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 18 Total (all out, 61.1 overs) 206

Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-15 3-23 4-43 5-110 6-126 7-140 8-189 9-202

Bowling: Harris 17-3-51-0, Johnson 17.1-1-68-7 (w-1), Siddle 13-1-33-1 (nb-1), Lyon 14-0-38-2

- -

Australia second innings C. Rogers b Steyn 1 D. Warner not out 12 A. Doolan not out 3 Extras (b-2) 2 Total (for one wicket, seven overs) 18

To bat: S. Marsh, M. Clarke, S. Smith, B.Haddin, M, Johnson, R.Harris, P.Siddle, N.Lyon

Fall of wicket: 1-1

Bowling (to date): Philander 3-1-4-0, Steyn 3-2-9-1, McLaren 1-0-3-0