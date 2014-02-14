PRETORIA, Feb 14 Scoreboard at tea on the third
day of the first test between South Africa and Australia at
SuperSport Park on Friday:
Australia 397 &
Second innings
C. Rogers b Steyn 1
D. Warner not out 93
A. Doolan not out 48
Extras (b-3, lb-1, w-1) 5
Total (for one wickets, 34 overs) 147
To bat: S. Marsh, M. Clarke, S. Smith, B.Haddin, M, Johnson,
R.Harris, P.Siddle, N.Lyon
Fall of wicket: 1-1
Bowling: Philander 7-1-13-0, Steyn 7-2-41-1, McLaren 7-0-33-0,
Morkel 5-1-16-0, Peterson 5-0-30-0, Duminy 3-0-10-0.
South Africa first innings (overnight 140-6)
G. Smith c Marsh b Johnson 10
A. Petersen c Haddin b Johnson 2
H. Amla lbw b Siddle 17
F. du Plessis c Clarke b Johnson 3
AB de Villiers c Warner b Johnson 91
JP Duminy c Johnson b Lyon 25
R. McLaren b Johnson 8
R. Peterson c Clarke b Johnson 10
V. Philander lbw Lyon 15
D. Steyn not out 7
M. Morkel c Haddin b Johnson 0
Extras (b-14, lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 18
Total (all out, 61.1 overs) 206
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-15 3-23 4-43 5-110 6-126 7-140 8-189
9-202
Bowling: Harris 17-3-51-0, Johnson 17.1-1-68-7 (w-1), Siddle
13-1-33-1 (nb-1), Lyon 14-0-38-2.
