PRETORIA, Feb 15 Scoreboard after Australia won
the first test of the three-match series against South Africa by
281 runs on Saturday:
Australia first innings 397
South Africa first innings 206
Australia second innings
C. Rogers b Steyn 1
D. Warner c Smith b Peterson 115
A. Doolan c De Villiers b Duminy 89
S. Marsh c De Villiers b Steyn 44
M. Clarke not out 17
Extras (b-3, lb-14, w-7) 24
Total (for four wickets declared) 290
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-206 3-243 4-290
Bowling: Philander 11-2-28-0, Steyn 14.2-2-61-2 (w-1), McLaren
11-0-47-0 (w-1), Morkel 13-4-38-0, Peterson 19-0-87-1 (w-5),
Duminy 4-0-12-1
South Africa second innings
A. Petersen c Haddin b Johnson 1
G. Smith c Doolan b Johnson 4
H. Amla c Marsh b Harris 35
F. du Plessis lbw b Siddle 18
AB de Villiers c Smith b Johnson 48
JP Duminy c Doolan b Johnson 10
R. McLaren c Haddin b Johnson 6
R. Peterson b Siddle 21
V. Philander not out 26
D. Steyn c Clarke b Harris 3
M. Morkel run out 1
Extras (b-10, lb-5, w-11, nb-1) 27
Total (all out) 200
Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-12 3-49 4-97 5-128 6-140 7-151 8-165
9-178
Bowling: Harris 12.4-5-35-2 (w-1), Johnson 16-3-59-5 (nb-1,
w-2), Siddle 16-6-55-2, Warner 2-0-3-0, Lyon 13-1-33-0
