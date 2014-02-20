PORT ELIZABETH Feb 20 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Thursday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat

South Africa first innings G. Smith lbw b Harris 9 D. Elgar not out 23 H. Amla lbw b Johnson 0 F. du Plessis not out 26 Extras (b-4, lb-2) 6 Total (for two wickets, 27 overs) 64

Still to bat: AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Q. de Kock, W. Parnell, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel

Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-11

Bowling (to date): Harris 7-3-10-1, Johnson 7-2-15-1, Siddle 8-3-22-0, Lyon 4-1-9-0, Warner 1-0-2-0 (Compiled By Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)