PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Feb 21 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the second test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Friday. South Africa first innings (214-5 overnight) G. Smith lbw b Harris 9 D. Elgar c Harris b Lyon 83 H. Amla lbw b Johnson 0 F. du Plessis c Smith b Lyon 55 AB de Villiers c & b Lyon 116 Q. de Kock c sub b Smith 7 JP Duminy lbw Lyon 123 V. Philander c & b Clarke 6 W. Parnell c Haddin b Lyon 10 D. Steyn not out 4 M. Morkel run out 1 Extras (b-4, lb-4, w-1) 9 Total (all out, 150.5 overs) 423 Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-11 3-123 4-181 5-200 6-349 7-378 8-413 9-420 10-423 Bowling: Harris 27-6-63-1, Johnson 25-5-70-1 (w1), Siddle 34-9-96-0, Lyon 46-7-130-5, Warner 3-0-10-0, Smith 8-0-30-1, Clarke 7.5-2-16-1 Australia first innings C. Rogers lbw Philander 5 D. Warner not out 65 A. Doolan c De Villiers b Parnell 8 S. Marsh c De Villiers b Parnell 0 M. Clarke c Elgar b Philander 19 N. Lyon not out 12 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (for four wickets, 25 overs) 112 Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-41 3-41 4-81 Still to bat: S. Smith, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris. Bowling (to date): Steyn 6-1-33-0, Philander 6-0-26-2, Morkel 7-0-31-0, Parnell 6-2-19-2 (Compiled By Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)